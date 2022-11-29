source: Shot in the arm for Byo fire victims – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO Metropolitan Affairs and Devolution minister Judith Ncube yesterday handed out donations to five families affected by a fire incident which occurred on October 4, 2022.

The event was held at the Mhlahlandlela Government Complex and the goods were donated by the Higher Life Foundation and the Department Civil Protection to the five Ringwood residential flats families.

Higher Life Foundation and Civil Protection Unit donated food, blankets, stationery, satchels as well as toiletries.

One of the beneficiaries, Clifford Nkala, expressed gratitude to the foundation and government.

“They have put smiles on our families, as you all can see, all five families have benefited and this is the largest donation ever, we are grateful,” he said.

Ncube said it was their mandate as government to approach the corporate world and individuals whenever such incidents occur.

“I want to challenge Bulawayo that each time we are faced with such incidents, we should make an appeal to individuals, to the partners and to the corporate world. Let’s work together as a family, let’s unite for cause and help victims of such circumstances,” she said.

The Ringwood fire destroyed property worth $70 million but there were no casualties.

Mayor Solomon Mguni blamed the fire on the dilapidated state of the building.

“Our city buildings are now old and dilapidated and as such are prone to fire outbreaks,” he said.