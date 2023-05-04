Source: Showy ex-hubby in child upkeep row –Newsday Zimbabwe

Tapiwanashe Tuya told Harare magistrate Sharon Mashavira he could only afford US$40 for their child’s upkeep.

A HARARE woman yesterday demanded US$290 towards child maintenance from her ex-lover claiming that he could afford the figure judging by his flashy lifestyle during the festive season.

According to Nyasha Sauro, Tuya was a man of means as evidenced by his constant visits to resort places and vacations in the country during the festive season.

She claimed Tuya took them for vacation in Kariba in December.

“Your worship, I understand that he is currently unemployed, but his lifestyle proves that he surely can afford to pay the amount I am claiming for the maintenance of our child,” she submitted.

“He took us to Kariba in December on a vacation and I did not contribute any money towards that trip. He solely funded the trip.”

She added: “In January, he had a day trip visit to Kumusha Resorts, which he also funded and they had a braai, engaged in different activities. Recently he also visited another resort place called Bushmen Rocks, where they spent money recklessly.”

Tuya said he was now broke, and claimed he funded the vacation after he hit a jackpot.

“Your worship, at the present moment, I am actually living with my twin brother and I had told the applicant that when things get better, I would finance the maintenance of our child as I used to do,” he said.

Mashavira ordered Tuya to pay US$50 towards the maintenance of their 15-month-old daughter.