Shurugwi head squanders 77 candidates’ exam fees

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Midlands Bureau

A headmaster at Dombojena Primary School in Shurugwi has been arrested for allegedly misappropriating over $1 700 in Zimsec examination fees.

Emmanuel Hove (52) appeared before a Shurugwi magistrate, Ms Patricia Gwetsai, facing one count of fraud.

Hove was granted US$100 bail.

He was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses, to report at Shurugwi Police Station every Friday and to continue residing at his homestead under Chief Nhema.

Prosecutor Ms Kwanele Njini said Hove allegedly squandered the students’ examination fees amounting to US$1 745.

The court heard that the registration fees were for 77 candidates who want to sit for the November Zimsec examinations.

Since Dombojena Primary School is not an examination centre, Hove was supposed to go and register the pupils at Railway Block Primary School, which is also in Shurugwi.

The alleged fraud was discovered when Dombojena deputy head Mr Kundai Pedzi visited Railway Primary School and discovered that the registration fees for the 77 pupils had not been processed.

A report was made to the police, leading to Hove’s arrest.