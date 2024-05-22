Source: Sikhala distances self from May 25 protest -Newsday Zimbabwe

OPPOSITION politician Job Sikhala has distanced himself from a fake account calling for a national strike on May 25.

Sikhala said it was a ploy by the State to send him back to prison.

A post alleged that Sikhala had called for a nationwide protest to coincide with Africa Day.

“The intention of the post is to portray a picture that I have called for anarchy and give them the excuse to arrest me,” Sikhala posted on social media platform X yesterday.

“Let me make it clear, I dissociate myself in all material respect from the statement issued by this masquerade using my name.”

Sikhala spent 595 days in remand prison charged with inciting violence and obstruction of justice.

The charges were related to the violence that erupted at the funeral of slain Citizens Coalition for Change activist Moreblessing Ali.

He was released in January this year.

“I do not plan or hold any thoughts of calling for any action,” Sikhala said.

“This is a post that was thrown into space for a purpose. The regime is still smarting and enjoying the fake conviction they procured against me on the law that does not exist on a post that was made on a fake Facebook account, where the State failed to prove that the account belongs to me.”

Sikhala added: “Many people’s reputations (are) being soiled by fake accounts being run in their names by agencies of the State and Varakashi. They are desperate.”