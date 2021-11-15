Simon Khaya Moyo declared national hero

Source: Simon Khaya Moyo declared national hero | The Herald

Simon Khaya Moyo declared national hero
Cde Khaya Moyo

Mashudu Netsianda
ZANU-PF Politburo member and liberation stalwart Cde Simon Khaya Moyo has been declared a national hero.

Cde Khaya Moyo (76) succumbed to cancer on Sunday at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo where he was admitted.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu announced the national hero status to the veteran nationalist’s family this morning at their residence in Hillside suburb, Bulawayo.

He said the ruling party unanimously agreed that Cde Khaya Moyo’ s contributions in liberating Zimbabwe befit a national hero.

