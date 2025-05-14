Source: Singapore offers significant opportunities for Zim exports – herald

Business Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN exporters have been encouraged to tap into Singapore’s thriving food market, which is expected to reach US$15 billion by 2030, presenting a significant opportunity for the growth of local exports.

ZimTrade director of operations, Mr Similo Nkala, revealed this at the Singapore Market Scan dissemination programme held in Harare yesterday.

The event was organised to share findings from research on the East Asian country’s market, which was carried out in March 2025.

The market intelligence is expected to empower local exporters to establish a presence in Singapore’s fresh produce market and forge partnerships with Singaporean businesses.

The Singapore market scan identified key sectors where Zimbabwe has a competitive edge, including horticulture, fast-moving consumer goods, essential oils, and leather products.

Singapore is a potentially lucrative market for Zimbabwean products as it imports 90 percent of its food, valued at over US$10 billion annually.

With a gross domestic product (GDP) of $501 billion and a GDP per capita of $84,734, Singapore handles US$1,2 trillion in trade annually.

In 2024, Zimbabwe’s exports to Singapore reached US$10,3 million, consisting primarily of blueberries, raw hides, tobacco, and gold, while imports totalled US$355 million.

The market scan highlighted significant opportunities for Zimbabwe, particularly in horticulture, where establishing a direct trade route could unlock over US$47 million in exports of fresh produce like blueberries, avocados, citrus fruits, and chillies.

Additionally, the processed foods sector holds promise, driven by Singapore’s growing demand for organic and natural products, presenting a chance for Zimbabwe to boost its exports and economy.

“Singapore’s food market is projected to grow to US$15 billion by 2030, with a part of this earmarked for re-exports. That is our cue to showcase Zimbabwe’s products like macadamia nuts, which are among the top 10 globally in terms of quality, blueberries, avocados, chillies, or our roses, which have won international awards for their vibrant hues.

“Let us turn market opportunities into thriving exports that will contribute to the country’s export vision of US$14 billion by 2030,” said Mr Nkala.

The Asian country is a global economic titan ranked amongst the world’s top five trading nations.

“Singapore is ready to embrace Zimbabwean products if we can deliver with unwavering consistency and scale. That is not a challenge, it is a golden invitation to rise, to shine, to show the world what we’re made of,” he said.

Speaking during the event, Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Indonesia, Martin Makururu, said the Singapore market scan highlighted strong demand for Zimbabwean produce, particularly in horticulture and Zimbabweans should capitalise on the opportunity.

“The findings of the market scan in Singapore reveal that there is a huge appetite for Zimbabwean produce, especially in the horticulture sector. I urge players in the horticulture sector in Zimbabwe from Singapore to also consider partnering those from Singapore to also consider partnering local farmers through contract farming to secure a supply of required varieties,” said Ambassador Makururu.

In his presentation of the market scan findings, ZimTrade client advisor, export development, Mr Kupakwashe Midzi, said the country presented a lucrative opportunity for Zimbabwean exporters, but to succeed, they must meet the country’s high standards.

He noted that consumers in Singapore prioritised quality, consistency, and sustainability. Therefore, Zimbabwean exporters should focus on ensuring a consistent supply of products and maintaining high-quality produce.

“The Singapore Market Scan provided valuable insights into the lucrative and cash-rich market. Consumers in Singapore prioritise factors like quality, consistency, and sustainability and Zimbabwean exporters must adapt to these demands if they are to tap this market.

“By maintaining its reputation for excellence and adapting to the evolving needs of the Singaporean market, Zimbabwe can establish itself as a reliable and trusted partner. This approach will ultimately drive growth and increase Zimbabwe’s market share in this lucrative hub, presenting opportunities for economic expansion and development,” he said.

Singapore Business Federation (SBF), market advisor for Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, Mr Rusyaidi Radzi said Singapore companies were increasingly eyeing Zimbabwe as a promising partner for sourcing and supply chain collaborations.

“Zimbabwe has come into sharp focus over the past year as Singapore companies look for new sourcing markets and supply chain partners. Zimbabwe’s capabilities in agriculture and value-added products remain underutilised in the Singapore market, which imports over 90 per cent of its food and is consistently seeking high-quality, compliant, and reliable sources.

“The substantial trade imbalance, where Singapore exported around US$355 million worth of goods to Zimbabwe while Zimbabwe exported around US$10,3 million, highlights a vast untapped opportunity for Zimbabwe to boost its exports and balance trade,” said Mr Radzi.