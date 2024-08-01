Sino-Zimbabwe escalates military ties 

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri

Talent Chimutambgi

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe and China have shared a strong bond since the liberation struggle, with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army playing a pivotal role in training and equipping Zimbabwean combatants, a Cabinet Minister has said.

In a speech read on her behalf by her deputy, Brigadier-General (Retired) Levi Mayihlome on the occasion of the Chinese Army Day on Monday, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri underlined the deep-rooted military cooperation between the two nations which dates back to the liberation struggle.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri highlighted that the Asian giant was an unwavering partner in Zimbabwe’s journey towards independence and its subsequent development after independence.

The minister said the partnership between Zimbabwe and China had endured with 68 Zimbabwean military personnel currently undergoing training in the Asian country, while seven PLA instructors are at the Zimbabwe National Defence University and Zimbabwe Staff College.

“It is pleasing that after independence, relations between Zimbabwe and the People’s Republic of China continued to grow from strength to strength, particularly in the area of defence and security,” she said.

“In the area of military training, I am pleased to highlight that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces currently has 68 students engaged in various military courses in China.

“This engagement is not just a testament to our strong military ties, but also a demonstration of our shared commitment to capacity building and professional development.”

Chinese Embassy defence attaché, Senior Colonel Wang Zhenyu said in 2022, President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Security Initiative that called for governments to adapt to the rapidly changing international scene in a spirit of cooperation for countries to collaborate in establishing a world free of fear and secure for all.

“His vision and initiatives echo the trend of history and respond to the international community’s desire for countries to unite and work together to build a world that is free from fear and enjoys universal security.

“We value peace and harmony. China’s strategic culture is firmly based on universal love and non-aggression,” Colonel Wang said.