Six granted bail in RG’s passport scandal

Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent

Nine of the 16 individuals involved in the alleged unlawful issuance of Zimbabwean passports and identity documents to four Cameroonians, remain in custody until the trial begins on January 13.

Six of them were granted US$100 bail each yesterday.

The bail was approved by Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manuwere.

Ruramai Mhlanga (37), Maureen Natasha Munemo (32), Chiedza Hlomani (34), Marian Roman (40), Tanaka Lisaphael Magaya (27), and Lackmore Chinokokora (34) were represented by their lawyer, Mr Tafadzwa Muvhami.

A seventh suspect, Tapiwanashe Hove (38), was earlier granted bail by the High Court.

This leaves on remand in custody the remaining nine suspects — Tafadzwa Chiundiza (40), Leona Patience Fungai (35), Neria Sombi (44), Trymore Chipanga (26), Acid Asidi (42), Ronio Shonhiwa (45), Edith Moto (38), Grace Kapungu (34), and Sean Takunda Makuku.

Among the 16 accused, 12 are employees of the Registrar-General’s Office, which oversees the issue of vital documents such as passports and identity cards.

According to State, “the chain of crime began in August when a man identified only as “Jeff”, who remains at large, allegedly approached Chiundiza and Fungai at the RG’s premises.

“Jeff reportedly sought assistance in obtaining fraudulent Zimbabwean documents, birth certificates, national identity cards, and passports for four Cameroonian nationals: Christiana Boyembe Dumba, Emile MuyaMuya, Marvel NgeiTegha, and Yvette KumNnam.

“The suspects, who allegedly colluded with processing officers at each stage of the document issuing process, and officials failed to verify the information provided on the passport application forms against the birth certificates submitted.”

The birth certificates reportedly contained discrepancies.

“On September 21, the four Cameroonians were arrested by Zimbabwean Immigration Officers at the Beitbridge border post while attempting to cross into South Africa using fraudulently acquired Zimbabwean passports.

“The immigration officers had their suspicions aroused when people who had typical indigenous Zimbabwean names could not speak or understand a single word of the indigenous languages that went with those names.

“This alerted immigration officers and they wanted to investigate further. That investigation started opening up the can of worms and led to the arrest of the four Cameroonians, and the discovery and arrest of the 16 as the chain led back through the fraudulent documents that were eventually produced.”