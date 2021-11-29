SIX months after hearing an application challenging a government ban of by-elections, the High Court is yet to hand down its verdict.

Source: Six months on, Zim court mum on verdict of by-elections ban challenge – The Zimbabwean

High Court Judge Justice Siyabona Musithu on Monday 24 May 2021

reserved judgment after presiding over the challenge of the

by-elections ban and indicated that he needed more time to go through

all the submissions from the parties involved before handing down his

verdict on the application.

On 2 October 2020, government suspended the holding of by-elections

with Health and Child Care Minister Constantino Chiwenga issuing

Statutory Instrument 225 of 2020 which indefinitely banned the holding

of all by-elections to fill in a significant number of vacancies in

both the National Assembly and in local authorities caused through

recalls of office holders and deaths, claiming that it was a

precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

But Chiwenga’s ban of by-elections was challenged at the High Court on

13 October 2020 by Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political

Excellence (WALPE), Election Resource Centre (ERC) and six Harare and

Marondera residents namely Ellah Tayengwa, Moud Chinyerere, Agnes

Togarepi, Gracious Matsunga, David Gwanzura and Loice Gwangwara.

In the application filed by Tendai Biti of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human

Rights, WALPE, ERC, Tayengwa, Chinyerere, Togarepi, Matsunga, Gwanzura

and Gwangwara, who cited Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC),

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Chiwenga as respondents, argued that

the suspension was a breach of the Electoral Act and the Constitution

as government should have held by-elections before 30 September 2020

to fill in vacancies in local authorities and in the National

Assembly.

On Monday 24 May 2021, when Justice Musithu presided over the hearing

and determination of WALPE, ERC and Tayengwa, Chinyerere, Togarepi,

Matsunga, Gwanzura and Gwangwara’s application, he quizzed Olivia

Zvedi and Tawanda Kanengoni, the lawyers representing President

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga and ZEC on their bureaucratic foot-dragging in not

lifting the indefinite suspension of by-elections.

The Judge interrogated the lawyers on why government was reluctant to

hold by-elections considering that it had eased national lockdown

regulations including opening schools and universities.

Justice Musithu also asked why government was averse to holding

by-elections and yet other countries such as Tanzania and the United

States of America had held polls recently.

The Judge also asked Zvedi and Kanengoni to give an indication on when

the indefinite suspension of by-elections would be lifted.

In his submissions, Biti argued that the motive of imposing a ban on

by-elections by government has nothing to do with curbing coronavirus

but is a suppression of democracy. He said government had suspended

the Constitution by not implementing its provisions such as holding

by-elections whereas other countries in Africa and beyond had held

polls and emphasised that all constitutional obligations must be

complied with diligently and without delay.

Zvedi argued that it is prudent for government to suspend by-elections

in order to conquer the spread of coronavirus since the risk of a

third wave of the pandemic was high. She also argued that section 86

of the Constitution provides for the limitation of rights hence

government had taken the right decision in suspending by-elections.

Kanengoni argued that holding by-elections at a time of the

coronavirus pandemic would curtail effective participation of the

electorate and said that ZEC could only conduct by-elections once

President Mnangagwa issues a proclamation.