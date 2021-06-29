Source: Six perish in horror car collision | The Herald

Herald Reporter

Six people, all from Norton, died on the spot while three others were injured 19km along the road from Harare to Bulawayo, after Whitehouse but before Somerby, when a Honda Fit and Nissan Navara collided head-on on Sunday.

The Nissan Navara was driving towards Harare, with one passenger and the driver, when its driver lost control and encroached onto the oncoming lane before crashing into the Honda Fit that was driving towards Bulawayo with seven people.

The injured were taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment, while the six bodies are at the same hospital awaiting post-mortem.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were saddened with the continued loss of life on the country’s roads.

“Speeding, overtaking errors and overloading of vehicles are the major cause of most of these accidents. Drivers are urged to be safety conscious and exhibit exemplary driving conduct on the roads to safeguard lives,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The six dead have been identified as Victor Batanai Bhobhi (39), Stanley Nyangore (47), Aaron Midiya (27), Charles Dzikisa (50), Memory Mutero (24) and Beauty Kangauvari (20).