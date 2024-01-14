Source: Six perish in Marange accident – The Standard

Six people died and several others were injured when a haulage truck rammed into a stationary vehicle after its brakes failed along the Mutare-Masvingo highway on Friday.

Police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said 12 people were injured in the accident, which occurred at around 1:30pm at the 35km peg.

Nyathi said the haulage truck rammed into a Mazda BT50 which was avoiding a stationery truck at the Marange turn-off and the driver of the haulage truck fled from scene.

Police have since identified the six who died as Anna Tariro Machangachanga (30), Joyce Duchi, Portia Nyamaja (43),Nomatter Hwenzira (35), Tsitsi Masuzhe (47), Addella Henzira (1).

The injured were admitted at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.