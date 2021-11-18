Source: SK Moyo burial on Monday – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

THE late Zanu PF spokesperson national hero Simon Khaya Moyo will be burried on Monday at the National Heroes Acre, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced in Bulawayo today.

Mnangagwa made the announcement after visiting Moyo’s family home in Hillside to pay his respects.

“I would like to preside over SK Moyo’s burial as we were so close. I would not want him to be buried when I am away. I am happy that the family agreed that he be buried at the National Heroes Acre. I hope you (supporters) also accept that we do it on Monday,” Mnangagwa said.

Moyo passed away on Sunday after losing the battle to cancer.

He was 76.

Mnangagwa was accompanied by his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, ministers Owen Ncube (State Security) and Oppah Muchinguri (Defence).

Moyo served as Information minister in October 2017.

He was later re-assigned to work full-time at the Zanu PF headquarters after the 2018 elections.

He was Matabeleland South senator at the time of his death.