Source: SK Moyo declared national hero – #Asakhe – CITE

Former cabinet minister and Zanu PF politburo member Simon Khaya Moyo has been declared a national hero.

The former Zimbabwe’s ambassador to South Africa passed on at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo on Sunday at the age of 76.

Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu announced the national hero status at the Moyo residence in Hillside on Monday morning.

He will be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare at a date yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, in its condolence message, opposition party Zapu said Moyo’s sterling contribution to the liberation struggle must not be downplayed.

“Having joined the liberation struggle, Moyo sacrificed the prime of his life to the cause of Zimbabwe. We shall remember him as the Personal Assistant to our founding president, Joshua Nkomo. He travelled the world with him and most significant travels include attending Geneva, Malta and Lancaster House Conferences,” said Zapu acting national spokesperson, Mthulisi Hanana.

Hanana added that after independence, as a member of the Zapu central committee, Moyo was part of the people that were victimised by the Zanu government at the height of the Gukurahundi atrocities.

“He was unjustly imprisoned like many other Zapu members and leaders. He served as secretary for various Government departments up to 1987. He served in various government portfolios during our tempestuous and abusive tenure in the Unity Accord,” said Hanana.

He said while they were disappointed by his decision to remain in Zanu PF, his death must be a moment of reflection for the former Zapu members who have remained in Zanu PF.

“They must ponder over whether or not this is what they went to the war for and whether in death they want to be remembered as those who perpetuated Zanu misrule.”