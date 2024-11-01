Source: Smallholder farmers embrace fish farming to stave off climate change-induced hunger -Newsday Zimbabwe

SMALLHOLDER young farmers in the Shashe area, Manicaland province, have embraced aquaculture to fight off food shortages triggered by climate change.

Addressing journalists during a media tour of the projects early this week, one of the farmers Peter Mudzingwa who is a member of the Shashe Smallholder Farmers Organization said fish farming had become a game changer in the community as it is less costly but brings huge returns.

“Fish farming doesn’t require a lot of work,” he said. “We feed the fish with kitchen leftovers and chicken manure, which is one of the principles of agroecology reduces waste and keeps our costs down.”

Mudzingwa began his fish farming journey during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, starting with a single pond stocked with bream.

“Initially, we faced several challenges, including fish dying due to cold temperatures from the cement pond,” he explained.

Mudzingwa has since expanded his operation to five ponds, raising various fish species and ensuring a stable white meat supply for his family and the community. “Our farm has become a centre of excellence,” Mudzingwa added.

“Farmers from across the country come to learn how agroecology can transform their lives and help them cope with the impacts of climate change

In addition to fish farming, Mudzingwa’s farm boasts an impressive array of fruit trees, including 60 citrus varieties such as oranges, lemons, and limes.

“We are diversifying our crops to improve resilience against droughts and ensure we have a consistent food supply,” he noted.

The Zimbabwe Smallholder Organic Farmers Forum has been instrumental in promoting these practices, encouraging farmers across the region to adopt fish farming as part of a holistic approach to agriculture. By fostering knowledge sharing and community relationships, they aim to build a more sustainable and food-secure future for smallholder farmers in Zimbabwe.