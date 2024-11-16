Source: So, when will the UN hold a Summit on democracy and human rights?
While global summits such as the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the annual Climate Change Conferences (COP), the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summits, and others address a wide range of critical issues, the question remains as to why the state of democracy and human rights is not accorded similar urgency on the global stage.
The UN, in its 78 years of existence, has organized countless high-level summits focusing on vital matters like the environment, global health, and sustainable development.
These summits are undeniably crucial, but the question arises as to why democracy and human rights, issues that affect the daily lives of billions of people, are often relegated to the margins.
Every day, countless individuals across the globe face authoritarian repression, violence, and the erosion of their basic rights, with little to no recourse or accountability.
The absence of a focused, UN-sponsored summit on democracy and human rights leaves a void, as people living under regimes that systematically undermine freedoms are left without a prominent platform on the world stage.
This article delves into why democracy and human rights should command the same attention, the history of the UN’s engagement with these issues, and what a potential UN summit on democracy and human rights could look like.
The International Landscape of Human Rights and Democracy
Around the world, democracy and human rights are under siege.
From authoritarian leaders who cling to power through manipulation, violence, and corruption, to governments that stifle political opposition and dissent, there is no shortage of examples where basic freedoms are denied.
Consider Zimbabwe, where the opposition faces violent repression, voices of dissent are silenced, and elections are rigged with impunity.
Citizens are left without the most basic rights to participate in governance, and the economy is ravaged by corruption and mismanagement.
But Zimbabwe is not an isolated case.
In many countries, the right to vote, to express opinions freely, and to participate in public life is systematically undermined.
In fact, the widespread decline of democratic institutions is a growing global concern.
While many governments outwardly claim to uphold democracy, their actions betray these ideals as they clamp down on civil liberties, judicial independence, and freedom of the press.
Where are the global leaders when these violations occur?
Why is it that the international community frequently convenes to discuss issues like climate change, global health, and trade, but rarely comes together to discuss the erosion of democratic norms or the violation of human rights?
In 1945, when the UN was founded, the focus was primarily on preventing future wars and ensuring peace.
However, over time, the organization expanded its mandate to include issues like development, climate change, and health.
Yet, despite the growing urgency of the challenges facing democracy and human rights, no dedicated summit exists to address these concerns head-on.
The UN and Its Role in Promoting Democracy and Human Rights
The creation of the United Nations was a milestone in the development of international law and human rights.
Founded on the principle of “We the Peoples,” the UN Charter emphasized the importance of democratic values and the protection of human rights, even though it did not explicitly mention the word “democracy.”
At the time, many member states were not practicing democracy, and the idea of promoting democracy worldwide was not universally accepted.
However, the opening words of the Charter—“We the Peoples”—imply a fundamental respect for the will of the people, which lies at the core of democratic governance.
The UN does not promote a specific model of government, but it has consistently supported democratic governance as a set of universal values and principles that should be adhered to by states in order to ensure the protection of human rights, equality, and sustainable development.
Democracy creates an environment where individuals are free to express themselves, choose their leaders through fair elections, and hold those leaders accountable.
The UN’s commitment to these values is best encapsulated in its Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), which upholds the rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and association.
Moreover, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by UN member states in 2015, explicitly recognizes that “democracy, good governance and the rule of law, as well as an enabling environment at the national and international levels, are essential for sustainable development.”
This commitment reinforces the idea that democratic governance is not a luxury but a necessity for ensuring the prosperity, security, and well-being of citizens in every country.
The UN’s work in advancing democracy and human rights is evident in its various agencies and initiatives, such as the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the Human Rights Council (HRC), which strive to monitor and report on human rights abuses, hold violators accountable, and support democratic reforms in member states.
However, despite these efforts, there is no single event or summit where global leaders come together to discuss the state of democracy and human rights in a concerted manner.
The Case for a UN Summit on Democracy and Human Rights
One of the primary reasons a UN Summit on Democracy and Human Rights is necessary is the global decline in democratic standards.
In recent years, numerous countries have experienced democratic backsliding, where long-standing democracies have seen their institutions weaken, political freedoms erode, and autocratic tendencies increase.
According to the Freedom House report, “Freedom in the World 2023,” political rights and civil liberties worldwide have been in decline for over a decade.
The rise of populism and authoritarianism has undermined progress toward more inclusive and participatory governance.
A UN Summit on Democracy and Human Rights could provide a platform for world leaders to confront these challenges head-on.
It would bring together representatives from both democratic and authoritarian regimes, offering an opportunity for a frank discussion about the state of democracy globally, the role of international institutions in supporting democratic values, and the urgent need for reforms in countries where human rights abuses and authoritarianism are rampant.
In addition to providing a forum for dialogue, such a summit could establish concrete actions and accountability mechanisms to ensure that governments uphold their international human rights obligations.
It could address issues such as the independence of the judiciary, freedom of expression, media pluralism, and the need for genuine, transparent elections.
Moreover, the summit could place pressure on countries that systematically violate human rights, urging them to take meaningful steps toward reform or face international isolation and sanctions.
Another compelling reason for such a summit is to provide support for human rights defenders, journalists, and activists who are often the first to challenge oppressive regimes.
Many of these individuals face persecution, imprisonment, and even death for their efforts to expose human rights violations or demand democratic reforms.
A summit could shine a global spotlight on these individuals and provide them with the international support and recognition they desperately need.
The Role of Civil Society and Global Activism
While a UN Summit on Democracy and Human Rights would be a crucial step, it cannot stand alone.
Civil society, human rights organizations, and grassroots movements play an essential role in holding governments accountable and pushing for reforms.
For a summit to have a real impact, it must be accompanied by a strong international network of civil society organizations that can advocate for the implementation of the commitments made at the summit and ensure that leaders follow through on their promises.
Activists and human rights defenders are often the most effective voices for change, as they are the ones who understand the challenges on the ground.
They are the ones risking their lives to expose government abuses and demand accountability.
A UN Summit on Democracy and Human Rights would provide them with a valuable opportunity to speak directly to global leaders and ensure that their voices are heard in the highest corridors of power.
Moreover, such a summit could encourage greater collaboration between governments, civil society, and international organizations, creating a more unified approach to defending democracy and protecting human rights.
This collaboration is essential, as no single entity—whether a government, an NGO, or the UN—can tackle these issues alone.
Only through collective action can the international community hope to address the growing threats to democracy and human rights worldwide.
Conclusion: A Call for Action
The UN has long been at the forefront of global efforts to address issues ranging from poverty and disease to climate change and conflict.
Yet, despite the importance of democracy and human rights, these issues remain largely sidelined in the grand summits and discussions that shape global policy.
The time has come for the UN to convene a summit focused solely on democracy and human rights, where world leaders can come together to discuss the state of democracy globally, make concrete commitments to protect human rights, and hold each other accountable for their actions.
A UN Summit on Democracy and Human Rights would not only provide a forum for dialogue and cooperation but also send a powerful message that the international community stands united in defending the fundamental rights of all people.
It would be a chance for global leaders to reaffirm their commitment to democratic values and take collective action to ensure that human rights are respected, protected, and promoted for generations to come.
The question remains: when will the UN hold a summit on democracy and human rights?
The answer lies in the collective will of world leaders to prioritize these values and work together to create a world where freedom, justice, and equality are not just ideals, but realities for all.
