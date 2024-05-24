Source: SOS to help homeless Pumula family – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO’S Fire Services Department has revealed plans to help a Pumula South family that was left homeless following a fire incident on Sunday.

The family lost household property during the inferno.

Acting chief fire officer Mahlangano Moyo said the department had engaged several stakeholders to assist the family.

“Plan International and Dan Church Aid are assisting with clothing items, while the Department of Civil Protection under the Local Government ministry is working on modalities to provide roofing sheets,” Moyo said.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association secretary for administration Thembelani Dube commended the fire brigade.

“The spirit of ubuntu that prevails among the residents, exhibited by the donations handed over to the family is encouraging,” Dube said.