Source: Soul Jah Luv deserved hero status — Zanu PF | The Herald

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

THE granting of liberation war hero status to Zimdancehall chanter Soul Muzavazi Musaka, popularly known as Soul Jah Love, is an acknowledgement of the works of young people in furtherance of the national ideology through music and a befitting gesture that their contribution is not in vain, Zanu PF spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said.

He said, the conferment of the liberation hero status, has over the years changed in form and context, as it is no longer limited to those who played a part in the liberation war only, but also those who actively advocated for the emancipation and liberation of people in post-independence Zimbabwe.

Cde Khaya Moyo, who is the Zanu PF secretary for Information and Publicity, said in a statement that the honour bestowed on Soul Jah Love, who was 31, bears testimony to the work he did.

The liberation hero, who passed away on Tuesday, will be buried today at Warren Hills cemetery in Harare.

“Zanu PF takes note of the joy, appreciation, and pride among our young people and the generality of Zimbabweans across the divide following the declaration of Liberation Hero status on our music icon, Cde Soul Jah Love (Soul Muzavazi Musaka) by His Excellency the President, Cde ED Mnangagwa.

“We all call upon all mourners to observe the lockdown measures to save lives as well. May His Soul Rest in Peace”.

Under the National Heroes Act, “Where the President considers that any deceased person who was a citizen of Zimbabwe has deserved well of his country on account of his outstanding, distinctive and distinguished service to Zimmbabwe, he may, designate such person as a national, provincial or district hero of Zimbabwe”.