South Africa and Pakistan hold their first practice session at RCS

South Africa, the second African team after Zimbabwe, has reached Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium and started training.

The South African players have been placed in a special bio secure bubble in the style of the Zimbabwean team.

All staff and staff members have also been given responsibilities after a negative Corona test. For the first time, the participation of media members from both countries was also made conditional on the corona test.

In case of negative corona test of media members, they have been issued passes. For the first time, strict rules have been introduced for media representatives.



The ground staff at Pindi stadium has completed preparations to host South Africa after almost 14 years. The pitch is under preparation whereas paintwork in stands is also underway.

High-profile security has been deployed around the stadium and COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed. The match will take place behind closed doors.

The second Test between Pakistan and South Africa will be played in Rawalpindi from February 4. Pakistan has a one-nil lead in the two-match Test series.

South Africa tour to Pakistan schedule :

26-30 January: 1st Test, Karachi

4-8 February: 2nd Test, Rawalpindi

11 February: 1st T20I, Lahore

13 February: 2nd T20I, Lahore

14 February: 3rd T20I, Lahore



Wasim Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Sports Journalist and Television Show host, can follow on twitter at @jaranwaliya