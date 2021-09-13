South Africa pacer Vernon Philander appointed as coach of Pakistan Team 

Former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander have been appointed bowling coaching consultants for Pakistan men’s national cricket team for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

South African fast bowler Vernon Philander has represented South Africa in 64 Test matches, while playing 30 ODIs and only 7 T20s.

Philander has taken 224 Test wickets, 41 ODI wickets and only 4 T20 wickets.

Vernon Philander began his career in 2011 against Australia. He said goodbye to cricket by playing his last match against England in January 2020.

On the other side Pakistan cricket board also appointed Former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden as betting coach for Pakistan team during upcoming T20 world cup.

Now a days Team New Zealand on Pakistan tour after 18 years, during this tour Team black caps will play three One Day Internationals and five T20 International matches.

All ODI will play in the Rawalpindi International cricket stadium and all T20 International will be played in Lahore.

