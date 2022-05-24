South Africa – The Miss Heritage Global team has announced that South Africa will the host of this year’s pageant which will take place in the culturally rich Limpopo province.

Source: South Africa set to host the Miss Heritage Global 2022 – The Zimbabwean

The well-renowned international beauty pageant that focuses on the promotion of the diverse heritage in the world is set to take place at the Kalahari Waterfront Nandoni, Limpopo in South Africa on the 24th of September 2022 which also celebrates Heritage Day in South Africa.

The Miss Heritage Global is the first international beauty pageant that focuses on the promotion of the diverse heritage in the world and the only internationally recognized international pageant that is hosted and is based in Africa.

Heritage month is celebrated annually in September in South Africa, allowing citizens to celebrate their heritage and recognise different aspects of their diverse South African cultures. As part of this celebration, the pageant is excited to crown the next Miss Heritage Global Queen 2022/2023 in the country.

“As the world has adapted and is progressing toward recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the long wait is finally over as we’re excited that this year’s pageant is back and will be hosted in Limpopo, South Africa. I believe this is an opportunity for us to come together after being apart for so long, to celebrate our unique cultures and remind us of our rich heritage,” said Ronald Tisauke, Founder and International Relations of Miss Heritage Global.

The annual pageant is set to witness participants from across the world traveling to South Africa to compete for the title of Miss Heritage Global 2022/2023. Countries such as Japan, France, USA, UK, Canada, Ghana, Zimbabwe and several other African countries are set to take part in the pageantry.

The pageant month will be filled with glamour, and intellectual life, and the finalists will also be physically and mentally trained for the pageant. They will spread awareness through advocacy, and be challenged with cultural fashion photoshoots, and speeches on women empowerment.

Throughout the years’ Miss Heritage Global titleholders have successfully made a positive change in their communities around the world, young women between the age of 18-28 who are willing to instil change in their communities when it comes to promoting their culture indifferences and embracing our diversity you can apply on the Global Heritage application WhatsApp line at +27 71 568 1909 or via our social media platforms. Applications will be closed on the 31st of May 2022.

All representatives that qualified for the 2021 Grand Finale that was postponed have been formally engaged to prepare for the grand finale in 2022 and representatives who haven’t applied are encouraged to do so before the closing date.

About Miss Heritage Global (MHG)

Miss Heritage Global (MHG) was founded on the basis of celebrating all cultures of the world and showcasing the beauty of human diversity.

It creates culture ambassadors out of beauty queens from the ages of 18 to 28 from different cultures and backgrounds, bringing them together to learn about the culture of the host country, share their own cultures with each other and the people of the host country ultimately demonstrating that we can be united despite our differences.

Not only does the organization promote unity in cultural diversity through pageantry, but it has also established its global footprint and brand across 80 countries. As a result, it has created a new generation of young women who are proud of their roots, and embrace the heritage and culture of others, bringing nations together through their diversity. The Miss Heritage Global pageant brings together young women between the ages of 17 to 28 from all nations and different social backgrounds socially and to be involved in the process of initiating positive change in the world through the use of beauty pageantry to promote world heritage and tourism.

The pageant is an edutainment production that not only entertains but also educates on global heritage and diversity, helping to embrace culture and diversity.