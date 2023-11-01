Source: Southview Park residents lament traffic congestion due to road works – #Asakhe – CITE

Southview Park residents in Harare have raised concerns over the traffic congestion caused by the ongoing road rehabilitation works at the Boka turn-off along the Harare-Masvingo road.

The residents noted that the company fixing the road constructed a detour at Mbudzi roundabout, which has caused some of the traffic to be diverted through the Mbudzi graveyard.

The residents told CITE that the congestion sometimes delays them by at least three hours in the morning and evening during peak hours.

“Residents from Southlea Park, Fidelity Southview Park, and Ushewokunze are the most affected,” the residents said. “There is work being done at the Mbudzi roundabout. The company contracted to construct the road recently constructed a detour just next to the cemetery. The problem we are now having is that buses, pirating vehicles (mushikashika), and trucks are now loading passengers in the middle of the detour, disrupting traffic flow.”

The residents implored the responsible authorities to speed up the process of completing the road works so that traffic can return to normal on the road.

“This past week on Friday and Saturday, motorists had to spend at least two to three hours to cover less than 2km,” the residents said. “Some (motorists) end up driving through the graveyard in a bid to avoid the detour. There is no one controlling it. Kombis and other motorists will be driving against oncoming traffic. The place is just chaotic. All we are asking is that the relevant authorities can bring sanity to these detours. We cannot be arriving home after 11 PM after finishing work at 5 PM or leaving home at 5 AM to avoid congestion.”

Albiona Shava, the chairperson of the Fidelity Southview Residents Association, pleaded with the residents to be patient until the rehabilitation works are completed.

“We do understand that there might be congestion at the moment,” Shava said, “but this development will be beneficial to everyone. The ministry is fixing the roads for the benefit of everyone. The rehabilitation program will take at least up to June next year at the latest to be completed. There is congestion because all the traffic is now using a particular road, but soon it will be back to normal.

“Prior to the development work, the roundabout was hectic, so hopefully after these works the situation would have improved,” Shava said. “Residents need to be patient. Of course, it is an inconvenience, but soon the work will be done. We would have been worried if the roads had been closed and there was no work being done, but the contractors are there and there is progress. All will be back to order soon.”