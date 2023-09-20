Source: Sovereign wealth fund of Zimbabwe renamed ‘Mutapa investment fund’

In a major development with far-reaching constitutional, legal, economic and political implications, @edmnangagwa has used the controversial Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) Act [Chapter 10:20] to enact Statutory Instrument 156 of 2023 gazetted yesterday as the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Investment Laws Amendment) Regulations, 2023