Source: Speaker raps perpetually absent Cabinet Ministers | The Herald

Advocate Mudenda

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda has today rapped “perpetually absent Ministers” from Parliament saying their failure to constantly attend the august house to field questions from backbenchers did not do good to the country.

Adv Mudenda said this today after noting that a few Ministers were in attendance to respond to questions.

Parliament has set Wednesdays in the National Assembly and Thursdays for Senate for question and answer from legislators.

“While the apologies are accepted, they are now becoming a habit. That habit is unacceptable. There are some Ministers who are perpetually sending apologies. That does not do good to the country. We also cannot have a Minister and his or her deputy away. Almost half the Cabinet is not here. I know some are with the President but I am not sure about the others,” said Adv Mudenda.