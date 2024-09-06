‘Sport no longer a pastime’ 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga shares a lighter moment with Zimbabwe National Archery team and Development Squad captains Ivy Blue Nice (fourth from right) and Musa Kurenzvi (right) while Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry (far right) and other members look on in Harare yesterday. – Picture: Justin Mutenda.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

Sport has long ceased to be a pastime and is now a worthwhile career path just like academics and the younger generation stands to benefit immensely through investment in sports development, Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He was speaking during an interaction with the Zimbabwe Archery team that paid him a courtesy call following its participation at the Region 5 tournament held in Walvis Bay, Namibia from August 22 to August 24.

Dr Chiwenga’s counsel came as global sport continues to grow into a multi-billion dollar industry.

Zimbabwe’s incorporation of sport into the broader economic development thrust is anchored by such successes as Brazil boasts 156 000 jobs from football only.

Nigeria, arguably the biggest sporting country on the African continent, is now targeting three million direct jobs. Against this global progress, Dr Chiwenga challenged the archery team and sportsmen in general to emulate the world beating exploits of the Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Dr Kirsty Coventry who has seven Olympic medals.

He also directed the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to develop even sports codes that had been labelled as minority and donated US$5 000 for the development of the archery sport.

“I hope the young ones can emulate Minister Coventry who carried our flag high and with pride as an Olympian,” he said.

“We want to encourage young people to partake in different sporting codes. Yes, you will be pursuing your academic qualifications, but let us also play sports.

“Let us not just take sport as a joy ride to go and see other countries. We want you to be the best and compete globally.

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga poses for picture with Zimbabwe National Archery team in Harare yesterday.

“I urge the SRC to focus on developmental initiatives of sports codes that have a minority status. Let’s develop sport; every sport in Zimbabwe has to be developed.”

It was not only mining, industry, agriculture that were playing a major role in business, but sport as well.

The Zimbabwe archery team was represented by two squads at the competition, the national team and a developmental team, each consisting 16 archers.

The national team got bronze in the 3D category, while the development team finished third in the 3D animals’ category and had silver medals in the bulls’ eye event.

Dr Chiwenga, a sports hunting enthusiast, showed deep knowledge of archery narrating the sport’s origins which he said started as a technique of hunting, and then later for warfare before it finally evolved to become a sports code.

He said it was his wish to see the team progressing and participating at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics and future Olympics, among other international tournaments.

“Your impressive performance is a source of immense pride for our nation, and I commend each of you for your dedication, hard work and exceptional skill,” he said.

“This tournament has not only highlighted Zimbabwe’s growing talent in archery, but has also ignited a passion and ambition for the future.

“I wish you the best in your future endeavours and look forward to witnessing even greater accomplishments in the years to come.

“Thank you for your hard work, your dedication and for representing Zimbabwe with such distinction on the international stage,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

Jonathan Howard who won bronze in both the 3D and Bulls Eye categories, winning gold for combined scores and securing an overall bronze said his target now was a shot at the Olympics.

Team captains Musa Kurenzvi and Ivy Blue Nice were happy to Dr Chiwenga and promised to do their best in future tournaments to carry the national flag higher.

Minister Coventry said: “I am confident that our visit here will not only be a memorable experience for us, but also an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of true sportsmanship and unity that brings us together.

“Let us continue to inspire each other, push the boundaries of what is possible and reach new heights of sporting excellence in the world of archery.

“As a Ministry, we remain astute and conscious of the importance of sport towards moulding the country’s image through sport diplomacy,” said Minister Coventry.