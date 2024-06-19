Source: Spotlight on Mangombe, Kaindu –Newsday Zimbabwe

The 2024 league journey has not been favourable for Mangombe as The Glamour Boys have won only four matches in 15 games, a run which has alienated him from the fans.

DYNAMOS coach Genesis Mangombe comes under the spotlight again this weekend as his side faces a tough challenge against Manica Diamonds in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Sakubva Stadium on Sunday.

They currrently sit on position seven with 20 points, 11 behind pacesetters FC Platinum.

DeMbare have played eight draws and lost three times.

Dynamos have only beaten Chegutu Pirates, Bikita Minerals, Arenel Movers and TelOne, who are all coming from Division One.

They lost to perennial nemesis Highlanders, Simba Bhora (coached by former gaffer Tonderai Ndiraya) and former champions FC Platinum, defeats that are hard to stomach for Dynamos’ followers.

Winning on Sunday against title-chasing Manica Diamonds could redeem Mangombe, who admitted that he was under pressure.

“Every game at Dynamos, I am under pressure. The fans want us to win games and as the coach, I need to win the games, so we need to work extra hard so that we change these draws to maximum points,” Mangombe said after the 1-1 draw against ZPC Kariba.

Dynamos face The Gem Boys, who drew against Yadah at the weekend.

The Mutare-based outfit relinquished top spot, making way for FC Platinum, who beat Bulawayo Chiefs, to go top.

It is not only Mangombe who is feeling the heat.

His counterpart at Highlanders, Kelvin Kaindu, is also feeling the heat.

Kaindu supervised his eighth draw of the season against Bikita Minerals at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday and returns home to Emagumeni to host troubled Hwange in front of an agitated crowd, which is unhappy about the Bulawayo giants’ performances of late.

Highlanders are on position five with 23 points.

Giants Caps United are ninth with 19 points from 15 games after winning five times, playing four draws and losing six games.

The Lloyd Chitembwe-coached Green Machine were held by TelOne in Gweru at the weekend and are home to Chegutu Pirates at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

Fixtures

Saturday: Bikita Minerals vs Chicken Inn (Sakubva), Herentals vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro), Arenel vs TelOne (Luveve), FC Platinum vs Simba Bhora (Wadzanayi), ZPC Kariba vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Caps United vs Chegutu Pirates (Rufaro), Manica Diamonds vs Dynamos (Sakubva), Green Fuel vs Yadah (Green Fuel Arena), Highlanders vs Hwange (Barbourfields).