Starlink Introduces Installment Plans for Mini Kit in Zimbabwe

This reduction makes the service more accessible to many Zimbabweans. After receiving the kit, customers must pay a monthly subscription fee of at least $30 in addition to the installment payment. For example, choosing the 9-month plan would result in a total monthly payment of $46.67 ($16.67 installment + $30 subscription).

Purchasing Starlink in Zimbabwe

While service is currently sold out in Harare, its surrounding towns, and parts of Bulawayo, Starlink remains available in other parts of Zimbabwe.

To place an order:

Visit starlink.com Click “Order Now” Enter your delivery address Complete the order form

Payment options:

Use a prepaid Mastercard or Visa card

Virtual Mastercards from EcoCash or OMari are accepted

Initial payment of $73 required (recommended to have $90 available to cover potential bank charges)

International relatives can make the purchase using their credit card

Note: The initial $90 buffer is recommended to cover any additional bank charges when using EcoCash or prepaid debit cards.