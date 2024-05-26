Source: Starlink licence: ED’s Chivayo nod raises stink – The Standard

Mnangagwa announced through a statement yesterday that he had given approval to SpaceX to introduce its Starlink internet services in Zimbabwe in partnership with Chivayo’s IMC Communications.

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s move to give the nod to a company linked to controversial dealer Wicknell Chivayo to partner American firm SpaceX to introduce Starlink services in Zimbabwe was greeted with a chorus of observers, who said the licensing was opaque.

A quick desktop research showed that IMC Communications, which has no known track record in telecommunications in Zimbabwe or anywhere in Africa, shared the same offices with Chivayo’s Intratrek.

Intratrek is embroiled in controversy after it failed to implement the multimillion dollar Gwanda Solar Project for which it was given the tender by Zesa under a cloud several years ago.

Sources said IMC Communications was given the nod to partner SpaceX only last week by the Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Courier Services amid claims that the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) was in the dark about the whole process.

Starlink is the name of a satellite network developed by the private spaceflight company SpaceX to provide low-cost internet to remote locations.

The company is owned by the SA-born Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Starlink applied for the operating licence in April this year after the government had threatened to arrest people using unauthorised network service providers.

The son of Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa and his wife Monica, who is the Women’s Affairs minister, Neville, is currently behind bars for operating a Starlink satellite connection without government permission.

Mnangagwa said the licensing of Starlink was proof of his government’s commitment to having a fully digitalised, upper-middle income economy by 2030.

“Prioritisation of the digital economy and the emerging importance of technology in our day-to-day activities requires Government to lead from the front in providing an environment where investment in technology is promoted,” he said.

“The entry by Starlink in the digital telecommunications space in Zimbabwe is expected to result in the deployment of high speed, low cost, Leo internet infrastructure throughout Zimbabwe and particularly in all the rural areas.”

Zimbabweans, who have long complained about poor, yet expensive internet connectivity services, hailed the licensing of Starlink, but questioned how Chivayo’s company was selected without going to tender.

Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said Zimbabwe has remained poor because of dodgy deals.

“This is not surprising. Zimbabwe has endemic corruption and proximity to the State House, which is all one needs to make it in the corruption minefield,” Saungweme said.

“This is what bleeds this nation and the economy and unfortunately there are no incentives for the regime to change course.

“No one should be surprised by this given the proximity of Chivayo to the centre of power.”

Businessmen with no traceable record such as Chivayo have been winning big government tenders under Mnangagwa’s administration.

Chivayo has been Mnangagwa’s guest at State House on several occasions, and has been seen overshadowing ministers including Vice President Kembo Mohadi at public events.

He was with Mnangagwa to welcome Kenyan President William Ruto for the official opening of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair last month in Bulawayo.

Transparency International Zimbabwe executive director Tafadzwa Chikumbu said the Starlink deal needed scrutiny.

“Every Zimbabwean has a right to tender in any procurement processes in the country provided that it is done in line with provision of the Public procurement Act, which provides for a procurement to be done in a fair, transparent and competitive process,” Chikumbu said.

“So any procurement that is done outside it is deemed invalid and should be subject to scrutiny.”

Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG) director Farai Maguwu scoffed at the deal.

“We believe the selection process was done in the dead of the night,” Maguwu said.

“The deal is dodgy, especially given that it is awarded to a convicted criminal.”

Centre for Research Development James Mupfumi said the deal raised questions about Mnangagwa’s sincerity in fighting corruption.

“It is important to find out if the tendering process was done in a transparent manner,” Mupfumi said.

“It raises eyebrows as Chivayo has been convicted of failure to deliver on a solar project.

“Chivayo is a nasty, corrupt businessman,” according to former President Mnangagwa advisor Eddie Cross, a statement the government has not refuted.

Chivayo failed to deliver on the US$183 million Gwanda Solar Project.

The Gwanda solar project has been the subject of court battles after Intratrek Zimbabwe failed to deliver within agreed timelines. The contract was signed in 2015. Potraz director general Gift Machengete was not available for comment yesterday as his mobile number was not reachable.