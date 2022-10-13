Source: State-assisted funeral for Esigodini fire victims – #Asakhe – CITE

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has granted state-assisted funeral to the ten men who were killed by a veld fire at Redrose Farm in Esigodini on Monday.

The men who are farm workers were burnt alive while attempting to put out the raging inferno.

In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa said he had instructed the “Government to move in with assistance to the affected families, including meeting funeral expenses”.

Mnangagwa said it was clear that veld fires had become a threat to life and property.

He added that a new national strategy is needed to minimize “this growing menace whose risk increases by the day until we get our first rains for the summer season”.

“Both the Ministry in charge of our Environment, and our Civil Protection Department have to urgently get together so a comprehensive response to veld fires is developed across all provinces,” said President Mnangagwa.

The president all appealed to all Zimbabweans to desist from starting uncontrolled fires at a time when “our velds are tinder dry and thus highly combustible”.

Mnangagwa also commiserated with the families who lost their loved ones to the fire.

“On behalf of the party, ZANU PF, Government, my family and on my own behalf, I wish to express my deep, heartfelt condolences to families which have lost their beloved ones in this veld fire incident. In the same vein, I wish all those nursing burns from the fire speedy recovery,” said the president.