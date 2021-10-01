State of the Nation Address (SONA) set for Thursday

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to deliver his state of the nation address (SONA) next week during a joint sitting of the Parliament in Harare.

The address, coming at a time when the country is still battling the Covid-19 pandemic, will coincide with the official opening of the fourth session of the 9th Parliament, which is slated for October 7.

Both houses of the country’s bicameral Parliament – the National Assembly and the Senate – have since adjourned to next Thursday.

“I have to inform the House that Parliament will adjourn to Thursday, 7th October 2021 for the Official Opening of the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament and the State of the Nation Address (SONA) by His Excellency, the President of Zimbabwe, Dr E. D. Mnangagwa,” said National Assembly Speaker, Jacob Mudenda in Parliament recently.

“Details of the logistics relating to the SONA will be communicated at a later date.”

Senate President Mabel Chinomona has also made a similar announcement at the Upper House.

Section 140 (4) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, adopted in 2013 reads: “At least once a year, the President must address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on the state of the nation and the Speaker and the President of the Senate must make the necessary arrangements for Parliament to receive such an address.”

During next week’s SONA, President Mnangagwa is expected to outline the country’s legislative agenda for the next 12 months as well as address the nation on important national issues.