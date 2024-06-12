“Stay at home if you have flu-like symptoms” 

Source: The Chronicle – Breaking news

Minister of Information, Publicity and broadcasting services Dr. Jenfan Muswere

Nqobile Tshili, nqobile.tshili@chronicle.co.zw

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has once again assured citizens that the influenza-like illness cases being recorded across the country are not linked to the Covid-19 pandemic as no viral outbreak case has been recorded so far.

The Ministry has, however, encouraged members of the public to adopt prevention measures including staying at home when they have symptoms.

Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Douglas Mombeshora, briefed Cabinet on the flu situation during yesterday’s Cabinet meeting and said the country has recorded fewer flu cases compared to last year.

The surge in flu cases has seen members of the public voluntarily wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

The wearing of face mask has been seen as an effective way of preventing the spread of flu and other airborne viruses. In a post-Cabinet media briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the country is not experiencing any resurgence of Covid-19.

“Cabinet advises that the recent increase in influenza-like illness experienced in the last few weeks is due to a seasonal increase, which is usually experienced in the country and region as we approach the winter season,” he said.

“This is not a Covid-19 outbreak but a seasonal phenomenon experienced during the winter season,” said Dr Muswere.

He said during the same period last year, the country recorded 149 000 flu cases compared to 99 000 that have been recorded this year.

“Zimbabwe has not recorded a single Covid-19 case in the last four weeks. People are, however, encouraged to wash their hands, avoid large crowds, cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing and stay at home when there are symptoms of the disease,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Muswere said Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe briefed Cabinet on the success achieved in addressing drugs and substance abuse where 48 drug havens were destroyed while more than 2 300 suspects were arrested. “The fight against the scourge of drug and substance abuse is continuing across all provinces. Monitoring, surveillance and law enforcement activities continue with a total of 2 373 individuals having been arrested while 48 bases were identified, raided and destroyed in six provinces, namely: Harare (10), Manicaland (25), Mashonaland Central (6), Matabeleland North (3), Mashonaland West (2) and Midlands (2),” said Dr Muswere.

He said joint operations involving the Liquor Licensing Board and the Zimbabwe Republic Police were conducted resulting in 724 liquor premises being inspected, out of which 124 outlet owners were arrested for violating license conditions.

Dr Muswere said Cabinet also approved the upward review of the fine from level five of US$30 to Level seven, which is US$400 or the ZiG equivalent or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years for those abusing drugs. He said the Government has increased drug awareness campaigns across the country.

“A total of 25 792 youths were sensitised on anti-drug and substance abuse-related matters in Masvingo, Mashonaland Central, Matabeleland North and Manicaland provinces while in the education sector a total of 569 969 learners were sensitised through special assemblies, in collaboration with the Victim Friendly Unit, guidance and counselling interactive sessions, sporting activities and peer education,” he said.