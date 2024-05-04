Source: Steve Biko and the envisioned self

Recently, on a visit to South Africa, I met a priest who was deeply concerned about where the country was going. Elections are due this month and he felt there was widespread anxiety about the ability of whoever wins to deliver what is needed.

He wrote,

In all we do we always place Man first and hence all our action is usually joint community oriented action rather than the individualism that is the hallmark of the capitalist approach. We always refrain from using people as stepping stones. Instead we are prepared to have a much slower progress in an effort to make sure that all of us are marching to the same tune. (p. 46)

Do politicians, in their quest for power, respond to the hidden, hardly conscious, desire of people to ‘attain to their envisioned self’?

