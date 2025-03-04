Stop insulting leadership, ZANU PF members told

Victor Maphosa, Mashonaland East Bureau

ZANU PF chairperson for Mashonaland East province Cde Daniel Garwe has implored members and supporters to stop insulting the party’s leadership on social media platforms.

Addressing party members during the Mashonaland East Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Marondera at the weekend, Cde Garwe said it is not a ZANU PF culture to insult the President and called on those who are doing so to stop it henceforth.

“Last year we held our conference in Bulawayo and 132 resolutions were adopted. Today we are not here to explain all these adopted resolutions, but one. We adopted one resolution where all provinces agreed to allow President Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028.

“We then came back and began telling people about this resolution through inter-district meetings. We held these inter districts, we are holding them and we will continue to hold them, telling people about these resolutions, all of them, but our emphasis is on Resolution Number One.

“Of all the resolutions, none of them granted anyone permission to insult others. No resolution was adopted allowing people to be forced to do a slogan. No resolution was passed, which allows someone to insult anyone because he or she is doing a certain slogan.

“Now, what is bothering us is that there are some elements who are insulting President Mnangagwa on social media. I am sure that all of you here are aware of how President Mnangagwa is being insulted and disrespected on social media by people who we think are ZANU PF. This is unacceptable.”

Cde Garwe said if anyone is aggrieved, there is always a better way of tabling issues adding that throwing insults is not one of them.

“We have a ZANU PF way of solving issues. Our party constitution provides for a conducive platform to air our grievances.

“One should use party structures. But some people are no longer doing that. Mashonaland East is now on top of the list for insulting the President, including insults directed at me the chairman. We should never do that. There are better ways of expressing issues,” he said.

Cde Garwe said he would not remain silent while some elements from the province disrespect the President.

He also urged youths to remain vigilant and steadfast in protecting the party and the President.

“We will not remain silent if we are truly ZANU PF in spirit and truth when our party and President are being insulted. Because if we remain idle, we are automatically supporting the insults. We will not remain silent.

“We are all protection officers; we must protect the party and the President. There is no room for disrespecting people. We voted for our President to be in office, so we will keep on supporting him” Cde Garwe said.