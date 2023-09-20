Stop Lawfare, United States Embassy Tells Mnangagwa

We are concerned by reports of continued politically-motivated violence and intimidation post-election. Every person, no matter their political affiliation, has the right to live free of fear and to be treated fairly under the law. #StopLawfare

Responding to the US Embassy in Zimbabwe, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba, using one of his X handles, dhonzamusoro007, said:

We are acutely concerned about the pre-election harassment of Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for America’s forthcoming elections, and weaponisation of US law by the Biden Administration against the same and other Republicans. We demand an even playing field, before, during and after US elections set for next year, elections free from law-fare!!!!! Attention, African Union, Russia, China, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and Iran, among other progressive countries!!!!!

Several members of the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party have been arrested on what critics consider “trumped up charges”, while a few have been abducted and tortured.

Recently, CCC deputy spokesman Gift Siziba, Harare deputy mayor Kudzai Kadzombe, and Sunningdale MP, Maureen Kademaunga were arrested on various charges, which were dropped barely 48 hours later.

CCC activists Womberaishe Nhende and Sonele Mukhuhlani were allegedly abducted, tortured and drugged on Saturday, 02 September by people they suspected were state agents.

Their lawyers, Tapiwa Muchineripi and Douglas Coltart of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights were arrested and charged with obstructing or defeating the course of justice.