Source: Strike inevitable: Teachers – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO/ PRIVILEGE GUMBODETE

UNIONS representing teachers have said a strike action was inevitable because their July salaries reflecting a 100% adjustment have long been eroded by inflation currently at 191%.

“Teachers received a strange salary yesterday equivalent to US$48, using the parallel rate. Shockingly, this was after a 100% increment. The increase is a high sounding nothing and has no effect on the strike beginning after Friday,” said Educators Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Tapedza

Zhou.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe deputy secretary, Munyaradzi Masiyiwa said: “100% of zero will remain nothing. In June when teachers got $19 000, the market rate was US$1:$450 … This incident has just triggered anger among teachers. Civil servants would meet on Friday to consider a way forward. However, a job action is inevitable.”

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou said civil servants were demanding United States dollar salaries to make ends meet.

“Teachers are also worried about the government’s failure to implement the long agreed non-monetary incentives — such as assistance in paying their children’s school fees — let alone unilateral salary deductions and salary discrepancies between teachers and members of the armed forces,” Zhou said.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions secretary-general David Dzatsunga also confirmed the looming job action.

The Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union president Robert Chiduku said his union would “stand in solidarity with teachers”.

Two weeks ago, civil servants gave a notice of a full-blown industrial action if government failed to meet their demands.

The notice expires tomorrow.

Efforts to get a comment from the Public Service Commission were

futile.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Paul Mavima’s mobile number was not reachable, while permanent secretary Simon Masanga referred NewsDay back to PSC.

“Talk to PSC, I am away from the office and I will be back on Monday,” he said.

The ministry’s spokesperson Respect Chofamba said she would forward questions to relevant authorities.