Students frustrate Highlanders

Mvelo Khoza, a product of Bosso’s development side, doubled their lead five minutes before halftime and at that time it looked like the home side was in for a rout.

HERENTALS FC . . . . . .(0) 2

HIGHLANDERS FC (2) . . .0

HERENTALS FC staged a dramatic comeback from a two-goal deficit to force a share of points with Highlanders in a Castle Premier League match played at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

Highlanders went into the match bruised by a 2-1 home defeat to Chicken Inn, which ended their six-game unbeaten run. Herentals were, meanwhile, languishing in the relegation zone after winning only one of their first six matches.

Despite their struggles, Herentals proved their mettle as they rose from the ashes. Highlanders, missing their top scorer Lynoth Chikukwa due to suspension, took the lead in the 18th minute through Brighton Ncube’s strike.

However, Herentals emerged from the break the hungrier team, piling pressure on the Highlanders defence and their efforts paid off when Tafadzwa Jim headed home from a corner kick. Godfrey Mukambi then completed the comeback with a well-executed goal.

Herentals coach Celestino Benza was pleased with his team’s response after conceding two soft goals in the first half. He credited halftime adjustments that targeted the slow Highlanders defence for his team’s turnaround.

“I was not happy with the two goals that we conceded, they were soft balls we lost, considering that we had been working very hard at training to avoid conceding goals.

“During half time we psyched up the players and told them that we playing a defence which is slow and that’s why we made those changes and it paid dividends. Unfortunately, Jim had to be substituted due to an injury,” he said.

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu, expressed concern about his team’s mental strength.

“It’s difficult for me to comment because if I say anything I don’t know who I will offend,” he told the press.

“We need to work on our mental strength and character on how we approach our games.”

Meanwhile, the match marked a milestone for Herentals player Tinotenda Benza, who celebrated his 100th appearance for the club since his debut in 2018.