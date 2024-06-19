Source: Students threaten protests if dialogue fails –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) yesterday threatened protests if the government refuses to dialogue on their basket of grievances.

The students’ body made the threat during a high level education forum held in the capital.

It was held under the theme Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems For Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality and Relevant Learning In Africa.

The event brought together different stakeholders that include teacher unions and human rights bodies as well as social commentators.

Zinasu secretary-general Emmanuel Nyakudya told NewsDay that students were ready for a confrontational approach if the government refuses to dialogue.

“We are a 21st century movement and very progressive students who wish to dialogue, but if it fails, we will use an alternative,” Nyakudya said.

“Coinciding with the June 16 commemorations (of the Day of the African Child), we draw a lesson that says if the government enacts laws that are not learner friendly, we are forced to revolt and use the streets as our point of entry as the South African class of 1976 did against the Apartheid Bantu Education Act.”

Nyakudya said the education forums were necessary to ensure a win-win for all stakeholders including students.

“It is disheartening that with all these efforts we do to try and improve our education system in Zimbabwe through these forums, the government, particularly the Ministry of (Higher and Tertiary) Education, still gives a blind eye to our call for engagement,” he said.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union leader Obert Masaraure concurred.

Women’s rights defender and Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum executive director Vera Musasa said the current curriculum needed to expand to include robotics, artificial intelligence as well as coding, among others, to meet the demands of the current job market.