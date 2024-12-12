Source: Summon ED to Harare commission: Chamisa –Newsday Zimbabwe

Nelson Chamisa

FORMER Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has told the commission of inquiry investigating financial management systems and audit compliance at the Harare City Council to summon President Emmerson Mnangagwa to testify before the inquiry as well, since his name was mentioned in an audio recording presented before the commission.

This was after Budiriro ward 21 councillor Blessing Duma was heard in a recording played before the commission alleging that Chamisa had directed council to regularise illegal settlements.

The commission, led by retired judge Justice Maphios Cheda, was appointed in May this year with its mandate extended recently.

Chamisa was on Monday this week summoned to appear before the commission amid reports that some councillors, who were involved in the land deal, were using his name.

He alleged cases of corruption in the Harare land regularisation process.

“There are two names that have been dropped in terms of their leadership roles: President Mnangagwa and president Chamisa. And I hope that the commission is also going to invite President Mnangagwa,” he said

He berated the commission for summoning private individuals based on unsubstantiated claims, arguing that it was unjust.

“The voice on the audio also mentioned Mr Mnangagwa. I pointed out that if my presence was deemed necessary, based merely on this audio, then the same courtesy should surely be extended to Mr Mnangagwa, whose name was also mentioned.

“The principle is clear: he who alleges must prove. It is unjust to summon private individuals based on unsubstantiated claims. The law demands evidence, not speculative accusations.”

Chamisa questioned the integrity of the commission.

The former opposition leader described the commission as a diversion from real issues, arguing that corruption, maladministration and bad governance were eroding development in towns, cities and the country at large.

In statement after his appearance at the commission, Chamisa said it was not the first time that a commission had been used to divert attention from real issues.

“In 2018, Mr Mnangagwa established the Motlanthe Commission following disputed general elections. I was summoned before the commission over a matter entirely unrelated to me.

“Now in 2024, the same pattern is repeated, where I am once again being drawn into issues far beyond my purview.

“This governance crisis cannot be resolved by malicious intent and unwarranted targeting of innocent individuals through commissions. It requires genuine accountability and action to address the root causes.”

Chamisa said there was need for Zimbabwe to root out problems affecting the country.

“Local governance has become a theatre of incompetence and impunity. It is a crisis compounded by a small grouping that weaponises inquiries to distract from its dire failures. It is time to hold accountable those truly responsible for this decay,” he said.