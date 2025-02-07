Supervisor, manager in court for US$19K theft

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent

TWO employees of Nash Paints have appeared in court on allegations of stealing US$19 591 from their employer.

Chipo Brinia Mapfumo (32), a branch supervisor, and Takudzwa Gorejena (37), a branch manager, faced theft charges before Harare Magistrate Mr Isheunesu Matova.

Both were granted US$100 bail each.

The complainant in the case is Nash Paints, represented by Operations Manager Ms Caroline Mundunga.

According to court documents, Mapfumo was the branch supervisor at the Gazaland branch in Highfield, while Gorejena served as the branch manager at the Chikwana branch in Chitungwiza.

Prosecutor Mr Rufaro Chonzi alleged that between September 2024 and January 2025, the accused were assigned to the Gazaland branch, where their responsibilities included updating stock in the system for sales purposes.

The duo is accused of colluding to enter fewer items into the system than were actually collected from the warehouse, creating discrepancies.

In January 2025, Mr Nelson Tshabalala, Nash Paints’ Business Systems Manager, uncovered stock irregularities during routine checks at the Gazaland branch.

This prompted the company to send an audit team for a thorough investigation.

On January 18, the audit team discovered significant irregularities in the stock management system. Further investigations revealed that stock worth US$19,591 was unaccounted for during the period when Mapfumo and Gorejena were on duty, from September 1, 2024, to January 17, 2025.

The accused reportedly failed to provide satisfactory explanations for the discrepancies, raising suspicions of foul play.

The total value of the allegedly stolen stock remains at US$19,591, and none of it has been recovered as of now. The case is ongoing as investigations continue.