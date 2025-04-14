Suspected car thief steals vehicle with juvenile inside

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

George Maponga in Masvingo

A cheeky car thief allegedly stole a Honda Fit in Masvingo’s Mucheke suburb and drove off with the owner’s five-year-old child.

The thief allegedly observed the car owner, Tarisai Hokonya (38) of Mucheke D suburb, walking back into her house and leaving her car with her child inside, parked in front of the gate.

When Hokonya got into the house, the suspect sneaked into the car and drove off. Upon returning to the car, Hokonya, who intended to drive to Harare, found both her vehicle and five-year-old daughter missing.

According to Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, Hokonya’s daughter returned home crying a quarter of an hour after the car was stolen.

She told her mother that she had been dumped by the unknown suspect near Runyararo Primary School.

Police launched a manhunt for the car and suspect. They found the car dumped near Masvingo Provincial Heroes Acre.

It had been involved in an accident and was extensively damaged. Inspector Dhewa said the suspect stole the car battery and a Samsung cellphone that was inside.