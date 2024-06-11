Suspected killer, serial rapist (62) faces more charges

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

THE trial of suspected serial rapist and murderer Daniel Chauke, who now faces nine rape charges, has opened at the Chipinge Magistrates Court, the National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has reported.

Chauke (62), who initially appeared in court facing three counts of rape and murder, had an additional six counts of rape added to his charge sheet.

In a post on X, the NPAZ said Chauke’s trial began yesterday on a continuous roll, facing six extra counts of rape.

The State alleges that Chauke raped a 69-year-old woman coming from her field on April 3, 2022 after approaching her and accusing her grandchildren of stealing property at his house.

He hit her once on the right cheek causing her to fall. He tied her hands and mouth and force-marched her into a bushy area where he assaulted her.

On May 3, 2022, Chauke allegedly raped and robbed a 60-year-old woman who was harvesting maize in her field after accusing her of stealing an animal that he snared. He force-marched her into a bushy area where he raped her then he took her cellphone and walked away.

Chauke is alleged to have committed four more similar offences involving a 46-year-old woman, a 23-year-old woman, a 71-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman between July 2022 and April this year.

He was arrested on May 27, at Usanga in Chipinge.

He also faces three counts of murder arising from incidents in which he raped and killed his victims.

These include Ruth Sithole, whom he allegedly raped and killed on October 21 last year after finding her working in her field at Chikwanda village, Chief Mutema.

Chauke pretended to be looking for manual work before he dragged her into a nearby bush where he raped and strangled her. He later attacked Sithole’s dog with a machete striking it all over its body before taking her lunch box and walking away.

Chauke was found in possession of a spoon belonging to Sithole when he was arrested.

He struck again on April 24, 2024 and allegedly murdered Honeni Manaka Masimandoyo after meeting her in Derera Village, Chief Ngorima’s area in Chimanimani. Chauke is said to have initially proposed love to her but she turned him down stating that she was married.

This did not go down well with Chauke who allegedly grabbed her arm and pulled her to the ground.

He dragged her to a nearby bush where he strangled her until she was weak and raped her. After raping her, he took his knife, cut out her private parts, took her panties and wrapping cloth before fleeing from the scene.

He was found in possession of the deceased’s panties.

On May 26, 2024 he met Siliya Maponese near Budzi River, Bangazani area. Maponese was on her way to Scott village, Mabheka, Chipinge and Chauke allegedly approached and proposed love to her.

After his advances were rejected, he allegedly dragged her into a nearby bush where he raped and killed her.

He took her cellphone which was found in his possession. — New Ziana