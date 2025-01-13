Suspected robber in US$160 000 heist appears in court

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent

A Chitungwiza man suspected of involvement in a US$160 000 armed robbery at a Harare property appeared in court over the weekend.

Brighton Ndihana (45) faced Harare Magistrate Mr Taurai Manuwere on charges of armed robbery.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court and was remanded in custody until January 28 for routine remand.

The complainant in the case is Chen Hai Tian.

According to prosecutor Mr Tawanda Nyandoro, the robbery took place on December 6 last year at approximately 8:50 PM.

Ndihana, along with accomplices Silvanos Sithole, Lloyd Mushunje, Ranganai Mushohwe (who is already on remand), and others who remain at large, allegedly scaled a precast wall surrounding the complainant’s property to gain entry.

Two members of the gang were reportedly armed with unidentified pistols.

Upon entering the premises, they overpowered the security guard, Vhukile Dhlakama, and forcefully led him into the office where the complainant was.

The robbers proceeded to manhandle everyone on the premises and coerced the complainant into unlocking a safe.

They made off with US$120 000 in cash and 500 grammes of gold, bringing the total value of the stolen goods to US$160 000. As of now, none of the stolen items have been recovered.

The incident was reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) at the Five Avenue Station.

On January 9, detectives from the CID Homicide Unit in Harare received intelligence linking Ndihana to the robbery, which led to his arrest.

Investigators allegedly they found evidence of communication between Ndihana and one of the other suspects, Ranganai Mushohwe, both before and after the crime was committed.

The case continues to unfold as police pursue leads on the remaining suspects.