Suspects arrested in foiled Fourwinds robbery were linked to several other robberies, police say 

The six armed robbers who were nabbed during a foiled robbery attempt in Bulawayo’s Fourwinds suburb on Saturday morning were linked to a spate of robberies in the city.

Two of the suspects were shot dead while the other four were arrested when they attempted to rob Mikel Shawn Querl at his house on Franklin Avenue.

The suspects have been identified as Brian Nkomo (31), Nomore Hove (39), Mthokozisi Moyo (37)and Nkosilathi Ncube (42).

The deceased were identified as Anold Mpofu (39) alias Tsano and Thamsaqa Mpofu.

According to a police memo seen by CITE on Saturday at around 4 am, Querl was asleep in his house when he heard sounds of intrusion on his property. He then phoned CID Homicide.

“A crack team comprising CID Homicide detectives and Police Special Tactics team was immediately dispatched to attend the scene. Upon arrival at the scene, the criminals panicked and started to shoot randomly towards the police to make way for their escape. A shoot out ensued resulting in the death of two of the accused persons and injuring three others,” read the memo.

“Police managed to recover four weapons namely FN Browning pistol no serial number with 11 rounds, 01 CZ pistol no serial numbers with 10 rounds 9mm calibre, CZ pistol Serial number P07 with 14 rounds and a Revolver name to identified no serial numbers with 05 rounds. The police picked up 15x 9 mm spent cartridges which were fired by the criminals.”

Hove suffered a gunshot on the right thigh and Ncube suffered a fractured left leg. They were referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals(UBH) for treatment and the two deceased for post mortem, respectively.

Preliminary interviews indicated that the suspects were responsible for some of the recent armed robbery cases in the city.

“Access Finance Bureau De Change occurred on 10 March 2021 where US$246 682.00, ZAR 947 169.00, PULA 1000.00, EURO 100 and ZW$11404 were stolen and nothing was recovered. Choppies Supermarket Parklands, on 27 May 2021 where ZWL$194 287-00, USD$11315-00, ZAR 35 595-00, BWP25-00 were stolen and nothing was recovered,” the memo read.