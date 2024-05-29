Suspects drag magistrate to High Court 

THREE suspected cattle rustlers have applied to the High Court for Plumtree  magistrate Joshua Nembaware to recuse himself from their case.

The suspects Shelton Dube (21), Sibangiswani Ncube (48) and Gilbert Ncube filed the application through their lawyer Nqobani Sithole.

 

 

The trio accused Nembaware of bias after he dismissed their application for bail

However, the matter was set down for trial yesterday before Nembaware, but one of the lawyers of the suspects was not present hence trial will kick off on May 30.

The State led by Roben Mukura alleged that the three hatched a plan to steal  18 beasts from grazing paddocks on January 28 at Lydead Farm in Matabeleland South.

