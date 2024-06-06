Source: Suspended Nssa boss acquitted –Newsday Zimbabwe

Suspended National Social Security Authority (Nssa) director, David Makwara, was yesterday acquitted on a charge of fraud involving US$182 661.

Makwara appeared before Harare Magistrate Donald Ndirowei.

Ndirowei ruled that the housing renovation deal through which Makwara is accused of having defrauded Nssa was done above board.

Makwara was being represented by George Manokore.

Allegations are that in August 2021, Makwara hatched a plan to defraud Nssa by misrepresenting to the authority that Zivo Project Management (Pvt) Ltd intended to carry out renovations worth US$1822 661,77.

It is alleged that Makwara approached one Nigel Mahachi, the project manager at Zivo Project Management (Pvt) Ltd to give him a quotation for the proposed renovation work at House Number 5 Ruwanga Road in Mandara.

Mahachi submitted a bill of quantities for the proposed renovations to the accused together with an invoice for US$182 661,77.

Nssa acting on the submitted invoice, transferred U$182 661,77 to Zivo Project Management (Pvt) Ltd’s bank account.

It is further alleged that after the money reflected in the Zivo Project Management (Pvt) Ltd account, Makwara corruptly directed Mahachi to give him the money.

To get hard cash, it is alleged that Zivo Project Management transferred US$171 600 to Mashwede Diesel Services’ bank account and was given US$165 000.

It is further alleged that in June 2022, Makwara sent Mahachi instructions to add 15 items to the initial bill of quantities to cover up for his crime.