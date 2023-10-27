Source: Switzerland injects US$60 million for developmental projects in Zimbabwe | ZBC NEWS

Story by Fungai Jachi

SWITZERLAND has launched a US$60 million fund under a new bilateral cooperation programme with Zimbabwe, as the two countries continue to strengthen relations.

The cordial relations between Zimbabwe and Switzerland continue to bear fruit, with the latest development set to see the implementation of various projects to improve livelihoods in once marginalised areas.

While addressing guests at his residence in Harare Thursday evening, Switzerland Ambassador to Zimbabwe His Excellency Stephane Rey pledged his country’s continued support to Zimbabwe’s developmental agenda.

“Our bilateral relations are perhaps best illustrated by our collaboration in development cooperation. Switzerland is a long-term development partner to Zimbabwe in international cooperation. Our cooperation has grown substantially over the years to the extent that today I am proud to officially launch a new bilateral Swiss Cooperation Program with Zimbabwe that is starting now and will run until 2026,” he said.

The government reiterated its appreciation for the efforts by Switzerland in advancing the country’s developmental agenda.

“Zimbabwe and Switzerland enjoy cordial relations and it is that neutral bridge-building posture that has created and sustained an atmosphere of mutual respect. Switzerland is one of Zimbabwe’s biggest development partners and we appreciate the significant technical support that the Government of Switzerland is rendering,” said the Acting Chief Director of Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Ruth Masodzi Chikwira.

The new US$60 million bilateral Swiss Cooperation Programme will run from this year until 2026, focusing on food security, sexual reproductive health, job creation, and climate change.