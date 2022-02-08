Source: T Freddy application for discharge ruling postponed | The Herald
Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter
Harare regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa has postponed the ruling of Goodness and Mercy Ministries leader Tapiwa Freddy’s application for discharge at the close of the State’s case to Friday.
Mrs Takundwa said she was yet to complete preparing the ruling.
Freddy is being charged with two counts of rape and another count of physical abuse
He is denying the charges.
T Freddy application for discharge ruling postponed
Newer PostBy-elections candidates’ names gazetted
Older PostMahere case postponed
COMMENTS