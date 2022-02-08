Source: T Freddy application for discharge ruling postponed | The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa has postponed the ruling of Goodness and Mercy Ministries leader Tapiwa Freddy’s application for discharge at the close of the State’s case to Friday.

Mrs Takundwa said she was yet to complete preparing the ruling.

Freddy is being charged with two counts of rape and another count of physical abuse

He is denying the charges.