Source: Tawomhera wins Glen View South seat -Newsday Zimbabwe

ZANU PF candidate Tsitsi Tranquillity Tawomhera has been declared the winner of the GlenView South constituency election, garnering 3 404 votes, beating four other candidates.

According to the declaration statement by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission constituency elections officer Killian Gambe, Tawomhera’s first to third runner up are independent candidates Tonderai Chakeredza (993), George Makwangwadze (681) and Tungamirai Madzokere (234), while the National Constitutional Assembly’s Perpetua Mukanda polled 77 votes.

The election saw a low voter turnout, with a poll percentage of 17,2%.

The by-elections were occasioned by the death of Grandmore Hakata from the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change.

In a constituency profile released before the elections, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network, which was tracking electoral and political developments in the constituency, said while the political environment was relatively peaceful, there were heightened tensions, such as those witnessed between youths from the NCA party and Zanu PF who traded allegations of defacing each other’s posters.

“Another incident which marred the peaceful campaign period relates to Glen View South’s ward 32 councillor’s property, including cars and part of the councillor’s house, which were damaged. The motive of the attack is yet to be established; however, the affected councillor is reported to be suspecting opponents from a faction of her political party to be responsible since there is already tension occasioned by the fielding of three candidates from the opposition who are running as independent candidates but are campaigning under the banner of the former CCC president,” it said.