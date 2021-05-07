Source: TB Evaluation Advisor, USAID/Zimbabwe Tuberculosis Performance Evaluation | ReliefWeb

Social Impact is a global development management consulting firm. We provide monitoring, evaluation, strategic planning, and capacity building services to advance development effectiveness. We work across all development sectors including democracy and governance, health and education, the environment, and economic growth. Since 1997 we have worked in over 100 countries for clients such as US government agencies, bilateral donors, multilateral development banks, foundations, and nonprofits.

Proposal Objective:

Under the Monitoring and Evaluation to Collaborate, Learn, Adapt, and Knowledge Management (MECLAK) IDIQ, Social Impact is bidding on a task order to conduct a performance evaluation of USAID/Zimbabwe’s Tuberculosis (TB) programming. The TB Performance Evaluation will provide a measure of success and progress in the rollout of the new treatment regimens and highlight areas that need further improvement. Findings, conclusions and recommendations from the evaluation will assist USAID, implementing partners (IPs), Government of Zimbabwe (GOZ), and other national and international stakeholders in their efforts to improve TB programs. The TB Performance Evaluation will enable USAID to re-examine development hypotheses, adjust program implementation based on new evidence, and consider both planned and unplanned results.

Position Description:

Social Impact is seeking a Tuberculosis (TB) Evaluation Advisor to provide expertise and advisory support at all stages of the evaluation in collaboration with the Evaluation Team Leader (TL), SI HQ, and USAID. The TB Evaluation Advisor will conduct data collection with stakeholders in Zimbabwe and support data analysis in concert with the TL. In addition, the TB Evaluation Advisor will provide support to the TL in drafting, finalizing, and submitting deliverables to USAID, including the evaluation work plan, design, presentation, and draft and final reports. This is a part-time consulting assignment scheduled to take place from August 2021 to May 2022, contingent upon award of the task order. An indicative evaluation timeline is included below:

Task I, August to September 2021: Literature review and initial planning stages.

Task II, October 2021 to February 2022: Field Research and Assessment.

Task III, March to May 2022: Analysis and Preparation of draft Performance Evaluation Findings and Stakeholder Presentation.

Please note: This is a local position. Only candidates with Zimbabwean citizensip will be considered.

Responsibilities:

Support the development and submission of evaluation work plan and design to USAID.

Participate in weekly briefing meetings with USAID COR to provide status updates on the evaluation’s progress, including potential challenges, emerging opportunities, and team findings.

Administer key informant interviews (KIIs) and focus group discussions (FGDs) with identified stakeholders in Zimbabwe.

Carefully collect, clean, and store accurate records of quantitative and qualitative data.

Support data analysis and drafting of a preliminary findings presentation to USAID/Zimbabwe.

Collaborate closely with the TL in the drafting and submission of the final report.

Ensure quality work in all deliverables, implementing SI quality assurance processes.

Work closely with SI HQ team and communicate in a timely and effective manner with all project personnel.

Qualifications: