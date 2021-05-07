Monitoring and Evaluation Consultancy in Zimbabwe about Health, requiring 5-9 years of experience, from SI; closing on 14 May 2021
Source: TB Evaluation Advisor, USAID/Zimbabwe Tuberculosis Performance Evaluation | ReliefWeb
Social Impact is a global development management consulting firm. We provide monitoring, evaluation, strategic planning, and capacity building services to advance development effectiveness. We work across all development sectors including democracy and governance, health and education, the environment, and economic growth. Since 1997 we have worked in over 100 countries for clients such as US government agencies, bilateral donors, multilateral development banks, foundations, and nonprofits.
Proposal Objective:
Under the Monitoring and Evaluation to Collaborate, Learn, Adapt, and Knowledge Management (MECLAK) IDIQ, Social Impact is bidding on a task order to conduct a performance evaluation of USAID/Zimbabwe’s Tuberculosis (TB) programming. The TB Performance Evaluation will provide a measure of success and progress in the rollout of the new treatment regimens and highlight areas that need further improvement. Findings, conclusions and recommendations from the evaluation will assist USAID, implementing partners (IPs), Government of Zimbabwe (GOZ), and other national and international stakeholders in their efforts to improve TB programs. The TB Performance Evaluation will enable USAID to re-examine development hypotheses, adjust program implementation based on new evidence, and consider both planned and unplanned results.
Position Description:
Social Impact is seeking a Tuberculosis (TB) Evaluation Advisor to provide expertise and advisory support at all stages of the evaluation in collaboration with the Evaluation Team Leader (TL), SI HQ, and USAID. The TB Evaluation Advisor will conduct data collection with stakeholders in Zimbabwe and support data analysis in concert with the TL. In addition, the TB Evaluation Advisor will provide support to the TL in drafting, finalizing, and submitting deliverables to USAID, including the evaluation work plan, design, presentation, and draft and final reports. This is a part-time consulting assignment scheduled to take place from August 2021 to May 2022, contingent upon award of the task order. An indicative evaluation timeline is included below:
- Task I, August to September 2021: Literature review and initial planning stages.
- Task II, October 2021 to February 2022: Field Research and Assessment.
- Task III, March to May 2022: Analysis and Preparation of draft Performance Evaluation Findings and Stakeholder Presentation.
Please note: This is a local position. Only candidates with Zimbabwean citizensip will be considered.
Responsibilities:
- Support the development and submission of evaluation work plan and design to USAID.
- Participate in weekly briefing meetings with USAID COR to provide status updates on the evaluation’s progress, including potential challenges, emerging opportunities, and team findings.
- Administer key informant interviews (KIIs) and focus group discussions (FGDs) with identified stakeholders in Zimbabwe.
- Carefully collect, clean, and store accurate records of quantitative and qualitative data.
- Support data analysis and drafting of a preliminary findings presentation to USAID/Zimbabwe.
- Collaborate closely with the TL in the drafting and submission of the final report.
- Ensure quality work in all deliverables, implementing SI quality assurance processes.
- Work closely with SI HQ team and communicate in a timely and effective manner with all project personnel.
Qualifications:
- Master’s degree in public health, international development, statistics, or another relevant degree.
- A minimum of five years of experience in evaluation design, methods, management, and implementation.
- A minimum of five years of experience with the Zimbabwean public health system.
- Technical expertise in TB and public health.
- Previous experience conducting and/or advising health-sector evaluations, assessments, and research studies. USAID evaluation experience strongly preferred.
- Familiarity with both qualitative and quantitative data collection and analysis. Gender and age group analysis skills preferred.
- Background in USAID’s cross-cutting program priorities, such as gender equality and women’s empowerment, youth, etc.
- Oral and written fluency in English.
How to apply
Come join our energetic and innovative team! We offer you the opportunity to play a leading role in the growth of our company, work as part of a creative and committed team, and make a difference in the well-being of our world.
To apply for the position, please visit our website: https://phg.tbe.taleo.net/phg02/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=SOCIIMPA….
SI is an EEO/AA/ADA Veterans Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability or protected veteran status.
Only selected candidates will be contacted for an interview. Please, no phone calls.
COMMENTS