Source: Teacher ‘steals’ groceries -Newsday Zimbabwe

A CHIVHU teacher, who is accused of stealing groceries worth ZWL$2 million from a local supermarket, appeared at the Chivhu Magistrates Court on Friday last week facing a fraud charge.

Fortunate Nhundu, a teacher at Manhize Primary School, however pleaded not guilty to the offence and will be back in court on January 18 for trial.

According to the State, on December 24, 2023 at around 5pm, Nhundu entered Pick ‘n Pay supermarket with a used receipt for groceries and filled up a trolley with items similar to those on the receipt he had.

On the same date and at around 5:30pm, the accused person left the shop with the groceries without paying for them.

He was arrested by an alert security guard at the supermarket.

All the stolen goods worth ZWL$1 840 378,90 were recovered.