Source: Teachers deserve US$ or pound salaries: New party ZANC – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY NIZBERT MOYO

A NEW political party, the Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC), has said teachers need to be compensated for their hard work and should be paid in either US dollars or British pounds.

ZANC president Timothy Mncube made said this during the launch of the party at Stanley Square in Makokoba, Bulawayo, on Saturday.

He said teachers had an obligation to teach and nurture the youth, who are the future of the country, and that education is the most powerful weapon that can be used to change the world.

“They (teachers) need to be paid decent salaries, for example in US dollars, because they work hard. They teach the youth and they should be paid in US dollars, rand or even in pounds instead of in RTGS,” he said.

“There is a lack of resources at schools, so I am here because of the concerns raised by the people. We aim to tackle this in Parliament once we are voted into power.”

Mncube said they were in the process of mobilising funds to renovate rural schools and donate stationery, adding that they already had a department working on sourcing uniforms and other materials for schoolchildren.

He said they would soon be donating blankets, sheets and other items to Mpilo Central Hospital.

He said ZANC would ensure that hospitals and clinics received the utmost attention from government so that no one dies because of lack of medication.

“With ZANC, our hospitals and clinics will be our pride once again,” he said, adding that his government would cater for pensioners and the elderly and establish an unemployment benefit for the

youth.

Mncube indicated that they would also make sure that there was devolution of power across the country, saying people should benefit from resources in their locality.

The party leader addressed an almost half-packed Stanley Square.